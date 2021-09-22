Charges upgraded against driver in east Hamilton hit-and-run after pedestrian dies

Send this page to someone via email

Police revealed upgraded charges against a Hamilton man on Wednesday following the death of a pedestrian tied to a hit and run in the city’s east end last week.

Investigators say the woman was hit when the driver of an SUV lost control and mounted a sidewalk along Mount Albion Road just north of Hixon Road.

Initially, the woman was sent to hospital with critical injuries. She died in hospital on Sunday.

The driver, 52, has now been charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to remain causing death, and failing to comply with probation.

Police say the driver of the SUV got out of the vehicle and spoke to some witnesses before fleeing on foot toward Lawrence Road, leaving the vehicle behind.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver turned himself in to police on Sept. 16.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are urging anyone with information reach out to Hamilton Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

— with files from Lisa Polewski

2:48 Man shot dead after suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes into work site, Toronto police allege Man shot dead after suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes into work site, Toronto police allege – Sep 4, 2021