Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Construction worker in Nanaimo killed in collision with car: police

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 3:01 pm
Nanaimo RCMP are seeking more information about a fatal vehicle collision late on Thurs. Sept. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP are seeking more information about a fatal vehicle collision late on Thurs. Sept. 23, 2021. CP Image/Bayne Stanley

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a car crash in Nanaimo, B.C., in which a construction worker was killed, police say.

A white hatchback collided with two construction workers near Kipp Road and the Trans-Canada Highway just before midnight on Thursday, police said in a statement Friday morning.

Read more: Former Kelowna man found dead in Nanaimo; police deem death suspicious

“When police arrived, two victims were being attended to by BC Ambulance Service staff,” it reads. “The driver of the vehicle involved, a white hatchback car, was being detained by police for investigation.

“Tragically, one of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Tragically, one of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transported to hospital with serious injuries."
Click to play video: 'Victim’s family hope for justice at sentencing hearing for man convicted of fatal hit and run' Victim’s family hope for justice at sentencing hearing for man convicted of fatal hit and run
Victim’s family hope for justice at sentencing hearing for man convicted of fatal hit and run – Aug 12, 2021

The investigation is still in its early stages, but Mounties said alcohol and speed are believed to have contributed to the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was reopened to traffic at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Police said they are searching for any witnesses, dashcam footage or video from before or after the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file number 2021-35952.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nanaimo tagTrans-Canada Highway tagNanaimo RCMP tagnanaimo police tagNanaimo News tagNanaimo car crash tagNanaimo construction workers crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers