Construction worker in Nanaimo killed in collision with car: police

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a car crash in Nanaimo, B.C., in which a construction worker was killed, police say.

A white hatchback collided with two construction workers near Kipp Road and the Trans-Canada Highway just before midnight on Thursday, police said in a statement Friday morning.

“When police arrived, two victims were being attended to by BC Ambulance Service staff,” it reads. “The driver of the vehicle involved, a white hatchback car, was being detained by police for investigation.

"Tragically, one of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transported to hospital with serious injuries."

The investigation is still in its early stages, but Mounties said alcohol and speed are believed to have contributed to the crash.

The highway was reopened to traffic at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Police said they are searching for any witnesses, dashcam footage or video from before or after the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file number 2021-35952.