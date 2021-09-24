Menu

Crime

2 London women charged in weapons probe involving stun gun: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted September 24, 2021 1:43 pm
2 London women charged in weapons probe involving stun gun: police - image View image in full screen
Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Two London women are facing charges following a weapons incident Thursday afternoon at a home along Gramercy Park Place in the city’s east end.

Police say two women attended the residence of an acquaintance just after 1 p.m., one armed with a stun gun. Gramercy Park Place is a small residential street northwest of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street.

Police say one of the women activated the device, while both kicked at the home’s door, causing damage.

Read more: COVID-19 — London officials hopeful but prepared as Homecoming approaches

No one was injured in the incident and the pair were taken into custody after police were contacted.

A 43-year-old woman and 48-year-old woman, both of London, face joint charges of mischief under $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

Both have been released from custody with a Dec. 20 court date, police said.

Few other details have been released.

Those with information are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

