2 London women charged in weapons probe involving stun gun: police

Two London women are facing charges following a weapons incident Thursday afternoon at a home along Gramercy Park Place in the city’s east end.

Police say two women attended the residence of an acquaintance just after 1 p.m., one armed with a stun gun. Gramercy Park Place is a small residential street northwest of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street.

Police say one of the women activated the device, while both kicked at the home’s door, causing damage.

No one was injured in the incident and the pair were taken into custody after police were contacted.

A 43-year-old woman and 48-year-old woman, both of London, face joint charges of mischief under $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

Both have been released from custody with a Dec. 20 court date, police said.

Few other details have been released.

Those with information are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.