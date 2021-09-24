SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Ontario public accounts shows record spending increase, relief from COVID-19 supports

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2021 11:35 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario Budget 2021-22: Province to spend more than $1B for its vaccination plan' Ontario Budget 2021-22: Province to spend more than $1B for its vaccination plan
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Budget 2021-22: Province to spend more than $1B for its vaccination plan – Mar 24, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting a record spending increase over the last fiscal year as it fought the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says program expenses in 2020-21 were $169 billion, up $16.7 billion from the previous year.

The figures are part of the government’s report on its 2020-21 public accounts, which break down the financial picture for the fiscal year that ended on March 31.

Read more: Ontario didn’t spend money from COVID-19 response program in 1st quarter, watchdog says

Despite the record increase, the province says spending was still $5.6 billion lower than forecast because the third wave of COVID-19 infections peaked later than expected – after that fiscal year ended.

The province says the allocated unspent money will be accounted for in this fiscal year.

The deficit for the year is pegged at $16.4 billion, which is lower than what was projected in part due to higher than expected tax revenues as people received government pandemic supports.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
