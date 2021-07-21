Menu

Canada

Ontario watchdog says province spent $10.3B less than planned during last fiscal year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2021 1:26 pm
Queen's Park in Toronto on June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Queen's Park in Toronto on June 1, 2021. Nick Westoll / Global News

TORONTO — Ontario’s financial watchdog says the province spent about $10 billion less last fiscal year than it had planned.

The financial accountability office says in a report today that the government boosted its spending plan by $22.1 billion during the 2020-21 fiscal year, which was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, the report says, the province actually spent $10.3 billion less than planned, including $1 billion less in health and a $3.4-billion end-of-year balance in a contingency fund.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says surgical backlog will take more than 3.5 years to clear

The $10.3 billion also includes $1.1 billion less than planned on interest on debt.

The FAO says that for the last 10 years, actual spending was $3.8 billion lower than planned, on average, making this year’s figure “significantly higher” than in the previous decade.

A spokesman for the president of the treasury board notes that overall spending increased by $21.3 billion compared to the previous year, due to pandemic measures, and that there was no money left over in a Health Fund or a Support for People and Jobs Fund.

Read more: Ontario fiscal watchdog says province 2 years behind goal of 15,000 new LTC beds by 2024

The financial watchdog is projecting that the 2020-21 budget deficit will be $29.3 billion, compared to the $38.5 billion the government projected in its last budget.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
