Canada

Former Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara pleads guilty, gets 3 years probation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 9:28 am
Former Kitchener South—Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara. View image in full screen
Former Kitchener South—Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara. Supplied

Former Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and one of being unlawfully in a dwelling house in virtual courtroom on Thursday, Crown attorney Ian Bulmer told Global News.

“The sentence imposed was a conditional discharge with probation for three years with various additional terms (in addition to the statutory terms), a five-year weapons prohibition order (under section 110 of the Criminal Code) and a DNA databank order,” Bulmer said.

Read more: Marwan Tabbara is not seeking re-election in Kitchener South—Hespeler

Bulmer did not wish to provide further comment on the case.

The Kitchener South—Hespeler MP was arrested in nearby Guelph on April 9, 2020, but the public was not made aware of the charges until Global News first reported them on June 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: MP Marwan Tabbara leaving Liberal caucus after charges laid

 

After the charges were revealed, Tabbara left the Liberal caucus.

Tabbara chose not to seek re-election this year.

