Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara faces multiple charges after April arrest in Guelph, Ont.

Kitchener South—Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara is facing several charges after being arrested in Guelph, Ont. on April 10.
Guelph police said the Liberal MP has been charged with assault, break and enter and commit an indictable offence and criminal harassment.
READ MORE: Ex-Liberal MP Darshan Kang apologizes but defends conduct after probe found he harassed staffer
Tabbara is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 19.
A spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s office told Global News, “we are looking into the matter.”
Tabbara was first elected to office in 2015 in the riding which includes a the Hespeler area of Cambridge and the southern portion of Kitchener.
More to follow…
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments