Politics

Marwan Tabbara is not seeking re-election in Kitchener South—Hespeler

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 11:12 am
Kitchener South—Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara. View image in full screen
Kitchener South—Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara. Supplied

Kitchener South—Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara has confirmed to Global News that he is not seeking re-election.

Elections Canada posted its official list of candidates on Wednesday and Tabbara’s name was not among those listed.

Those wishing to run had until last Monday to officially register their candidacy with Elections Canada, and the agency released its official list of candidates Wednesday.

In an email to Global News, the embattled former Liberal MP confirmed his decision but declined to provide any further comment.

Tabbara had not previously stated in public whether he would be seeking reelection.

He has been sitting in the house as an independent since news first broke of his May 2020 arrest back in June of that year.

Tabbara stepped down from the Liberal caucus after it was learned he had been charged with assault, break and enter, and criminal harassment.

There has yet to be a trial in the case as it has been pushed back several times.

 

