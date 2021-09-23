Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary seniors bring pets to free vet clinic: ‘the demand is so high’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 7:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary seniors bring beloved pets to free vet clinic: ‘The demand is so high’' Calgary seniors bring beloved pets to free vet clinic: ‘The demand is so high’
A nice boost for some struggling Calgary seniors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’re getting some much-needed help for some very important companions.

Some Calgary seniors received a nice boost during the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday as they got some much-needed help for some very important companions.

About 50 seniors were able to bring in their dogs and cats to the Silverado Veterinary Hospital, which had offered them its services free of charge for the day.

“On a fixed income as a senior, on my own I wouldn’t be able to come to the vet,” James Alvin said.

Read more: Pandemic pet: communal cat brings comfort for Calgary seniors

Alvin brought his cat Catalina in for a checkup.

The event was organized by a Calgary animal support group that’s run free vet clinics before, offering something new Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We’re growing older together’: Survey finds pets help reduce loneliness for seniors

“This is the first one for just seniors,” Parachutes for Pets founder Melissa David said.

“We have had so many calls from seniors during the pandemic. They are really struggling to pay for vet care, prescription pet food, regular pet food, so we decided to get their companions taken care of.”

Click to play video: 'Pandemic pets a lifesaver to many Canadians during COVID-19 isolation' Pandemic pets a lifesaver to many Canadians during COVID-19 isolation
Pandemic pets a lifesaver to many Canadians during COVID-19 isolation – Sep 14, 2021

The woman who runs the Silverado Veterinary Hospital says she’s glad to have the opportunity to support seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pets are an integral part of this pandemic, providing emotional support, specifically with the seniors who are low income,” Dr. Khushdeep Marahar said. “My team and I jumped into it because just giving back to the community is a big thing, helping the seniors.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Owning a dog can bring big health benefits for seniors: study

Parachutes for Pets hopes to offer another clinic for seniors before the end of 2021.

“We expect to have another one of these in a couple of months because the demand is so high,” David said.

Click to play video: '‘Pandemic pets’ have doggy daycares scrambling' ‘Pandemic pets’ have doggy daycares scrambling
‘Pandemic pets’ have doggy daycares scrambling – Aug 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagcalgary seniors tagpandemic pets tagParachutes for Pets tagDr. Khushdeep Marahar tagSilverado Veterinary Hopsital tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers