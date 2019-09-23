‘We’re growing older together’: Survey finds pets help reduce loneliness for seniors

Owning a pet can improve one’s health. A recent survey showed that senior citizens can reduce isolation and loneliness by interacting with their furry friends.

Elizabeth Jobb, 73, credits her dog Poppy for keeping her going.

“We’re growing older together, which is kind of nice. I understand her aches and pains,” said Jobb, a retired minister.

The survey, conducted by Home Instead Senior Care, revealed that regular interactions with pets can help people 65 years and older reduce the feeling of isolation and loneliness.

More than 86 per cent said they would feel lonelier and less happy and 58 percent say they would not be as healthy without their pet.

“A little interaction with pets can have a big impact for older adults,” said Cathy Dow, Home Instead Senior Care, Durham Region.

“As an adult ages, friends may move or pass away, they may lose a spouse,” said Dow. “Things change and a furry little friend can help bridge that gap.”

Jobb lost her husband four years ago to Alzheimer’s. She says he and Poppy had a real connection.

“He would take her out and sometimes he would get confused and not know his way back and she brought him back quite a few times,” said Jobb.

Jobb has had Poppy for more than a decade and they walk about an hour every day.

The 13-year-old American Cocker Spaniel has helped Jobb in more ways than one.

“When you come home there’s energy in the house when you have a dog, to come home to nothing I think would be very sad,” said Jobb.

The survey also found that 82 per cent wouldn’t move to a senior living community without their pet.

Jobb feels the same way, saying she wouldn’t have moved into her building without Poppy.

“She’s a great communicator although she doesn’t talk, her eyes light up in the morning when she sees me. When I take her down to the lobby she brings great joy to the other residents here who don’t have animals,” said Jobb.

Jobb knows her dog won’t be around forever. She says when Poppy goes, she will look to adopt another older dog to hopefully grow old with.