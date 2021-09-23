SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination needed for N.B. hospital visitation, with some exceptions

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 4:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Hospital visitors in New Brunswick will now need proof of COVID-19 vaccination' Hospital visitors in New Brunswick will now need proof of COVID-19 vaccination
WATCH: People wishing to visit hospitals in New Brunswick will now have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. But as Shelley Steeves reports, there are some exceptions.

People across New Brunswick are now required to show proof of vaccination before they can visit hospitals or health-care facilities.

Visitors of Horizon Health Network and the Vitalité Health Network are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 upon entry to the hospital matching a photo ID.

Read more: All Ottawa hospitals to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for visitors

There are some exceptions to the new rules that were clarified on Thursday by both health authorities.

The Vitalité Health Network said it will allow for compassionate visitation among those not fully vaccinated if they can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours preceding the visit, have no symptoms, and agree to be accompanied to and from the rooms they plan to visit.

Story continues below advertisement

“These visits must be coordinated with the nursing unit,” said Vitalité Health spokesperson Thomas Lizotte.

Read more: Surgeries continue to be postponed at Interior Health hospitals, officials say

Lizotte said those visitors must also respect physical distancing and limit their interactions with employees, other patients and visitors.

Those same regulations and compassionate visitation exceptions apply to Horizon Health Network hospitals, which are also allowing for visitation of designated support persons who are not fully vaccinated.

“This includes partners/spouses of expectant/delivering mothers,” stated Horizon Health spokesperson Kris McDavid.

All visitors can expect to experience a series of screening questions upon entry to the facilities. If visitation is ongoing, visitors who are not fully vaccinated must also take a screening test on days 5 and 10.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick close to having to cancel elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise' New Brunswick close to having to cancel elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise
New Brunswick close to having to cancel elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise

The health authorities stated the new measures aim to reduce the number of admissions and preserve the health-care system.

Story continues below advertisement

“We must be ready to face an increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the days and weeks to come. It is thus important for us to get prepared and ensure that we have the flexibility necessary to react quickly as needed,” said Dr. France Desrosiers, president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network.

The new regulations do not apply to patients.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
