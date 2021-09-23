Ottawa Hospital visitors require proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting Sept. 27

Send this page to someone via email

All visitors to The Ottawa Hospital must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter any of its campuses starting Monday, the local health-care institution has announced.

The Ottawa Hospital said in a brief statement on Thursday that, in line with Ontario’s recently implemented proof of vaccination requirements, it will extend its own COVID-19 vaccine requirements to people visiting the hospital.

“Beginning September 27, The Ottawa Hospital will require proof of vaccination for visitors entering the hospital. This is to ensure the safety of everyone in the hospital,” the statement read.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed to Global News that visitors will need to show proof of being 14 days removed from their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine.

Ontario residents can download their proof of vaccination in a PDF via the provincial COVID-19 website.

The spokesperson also confirmed that recent negative COVID-19 tests results will not suffice for access to the hospital. But some exceptions could be made “based on compassionate grounds” that will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Global News has reached out to other hospitals in the region about their vaccination requirements for visitors.

