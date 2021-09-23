Menu

September 25 – MNP

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted September 23, 2021 3:13 pm
September 25 – MNP - image View image in full screen

Many companies who are looking to attract and maintain top talent are implementing employee share ownership plans or profit sharing plans.  What kind of impact does a transition to these plans have for their business, and could it be right for YOUR business?

This weekend, Talk To The Experts is joined by Lynne Fisher, MNP’s National Team Leader for SMART Services to discuss ESOPs and if they might fit your future plans.

Join MNP on Talk To The Experts this Saturday on 630 CHED.

 

