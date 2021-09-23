Menu

Crime

More charges laid against driver following fatal crash near Elora, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 3:13 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

More charges have been laid against a 24-year-old man following a fatal crash near Elora, Ont., that killed a man and injured several others.

Ontario Provincial Police say the accused, who is from Kitchener, was driving one of two vehicles that collided with each other on Aug. 1.

Read more: Kitchener driver charged after 1 killed, 4 hurt in two-vehicle crash near Elora, Ont.

Originally, he was charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

On Thursday, police announced that upon further investigation and based on information received from the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences, Ricardo Francisco Cruz Abrego has now been charged with impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The man has also had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The crash, involving a coupe and an SUV, happened late at night on Wellington Road 21 near the Eighth Line of Centre Wellington Township.

Click to play video: '1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Hamilton' 1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Hamilton
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Hamilton – Sep 15, 2021

Police say the 25-year-old man who was killed had been a passenger in the coupe being driven by the accused. He died at the scene and was identified as Brian Araujo of Kitchener.

Two other passengers in the coupe suffered life-altering injuries, according to police. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

