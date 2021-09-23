More charges laid against driver following fatal crash near Elora, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

More charges have been laid against a 24-year-old man following a fatal crash near Elora, Ont., that killed a man and injured several others.

Ontario Provincial Police say the accused, who is from Kitchener, was driving one of two vehicles that collided with each other on Aug. 1.

Originally, he was charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

On Thursday, police announced that upon further investigation and based on information received from the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences, Ricardo Francisco Cruz Abrego has now been charged with impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The man has also had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The crash, involving a coupe and an SUV, happened late at night on Wellington Road 21 near the Eighth Line of Centre Wellington Township.

Police say the 25-year-old man who was killed had been a passenger in the coupe being driven by the accused. He died at the scene and was identified as Brian Araujo of Kitchener.

Two other passengers in the coupe suffered life-altering injuries, according to police. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.