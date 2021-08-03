Menu

Canada

Kitchener driver charged after 1 killed, 4 hurt in two-vehicle crash near Elora, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2021 6:43 am
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

ELORA, Ont. — A 24-year-old man has been charged in a crash near Elora, Ont., that killed a man and injured several others.

Provincial police say the accused, who is from Kitchener, Ont., was driving one of two vehicles that collided on Sunday night.

He’s been charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and also faces a charge under the Highway Traffic Act of driving while under suspension.

Read more: 1 dead, 4 injured after 2-vehicle crash near Elora, Ont.

The crash, involving a coupe and an SUV, happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Wellington Road 21 near the Eighth Line of Centre Wellington Township.

Police say the 25-year-old man who was killed had been a passenger in the coupe. He died at the scene.

Two other passengers in the coupe suffered serious injuries, while police say the two drivers were treated for minor injuries.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
