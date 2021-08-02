Menu

Canada

1 dead, 4 injured after 2-vehicle crash near Elora, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2021 7:11 am
Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday. View image in full screen
Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

ELORA, Ont. — Provincial police say a 25-year-old man is dead after two vehicles collided Sunday night near Elora, Ont.

The crash, involving a coupe and an SUV, happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Wellington Road 21 near the Eighth Line of Centre Wellington Township.

Police say the man who was killed had been a passenger in the coupe. He died at the scene.

Read more: 2-vehicle crash in Oshawa leaves 3 people seriously injured

Two other passengers in the coupe suffered serious injuries, while police say the two drivers were treated for minor injuries.

The name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
