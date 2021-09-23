Menu

Crime

Waterloo Region says 8 speed enforcement cameras up and running near schools

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 2:12 pm
A warning sign for an upcoming automated speed enforcement camera is posted on Richvale Drive North in Brampton. View image in full screen
A warning sign for an upcoming automated speed enforcement camera is posted on Richvale Drive North in Brampton. Doug Gamey / Global News

Waterloo Region says the long-anticipated automated speed enforcement cameras are now up and running near eight schools in the area.

“The automated speed enforcement program is one step forward to building safer communities in Waterloo Region,” Coun. Tom Galloway stated.

Read more: Speed cameras to be in front of Waterloo Region schools in 90 days

“This technology will enhance the safety and experience of all road users, particularly those using active transportation, as they walk and bike to school.”

Initially, the region was to have 32 ASE cameras in place by the end of 2020, but the pandemic forced council to cut the program down to eight cameras.

Read more: Waterloo Region may reduce or postpone plan for speed cameras in front of schools

Story continues below advertisement

There are now signs near the following eight schools that warn that the cameras are up and running:

  • Cedar Creek Public School, Hilltop Drive, Township of North Dumfries
  • Foundation Christian School, Katherine Street, Township of Woolwich
  • Franklin Avenue Public School, Franklin Avenue, city of Kitchener
  • Keatsway Public School, Keats Way, city of Waterloo
  • Laurentian Public School, Westmount Road, city of Kitchener (Regional Road)
  • New Dundee Public School, Bridge Street, Township of Wilmot (Regional Road)
  • St. Clement Catholic Elementary School, Lobsinger Line, Township of Wellesley
  • St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary, Guelph Avenue, city of Cambridge
