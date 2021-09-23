Waterloo Region says 8 speed enforcement cameras up and running near schools

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says the long-anticipated automated speed enforcement cameras are now up and running near eight schools in the area.

“The automated speed enforcement program is one step forward to building safer communities in Waterloo Region,” Coun. Tom Galloway stated.

“This technology will enhance the safety and experience of all road users, particularly those using active transportation, as they walk and bike to school.”

Initially, the region was to have 32 ASE cameras in place by the end of 2020, but the pandemic forced council to cut the program down to eight cameras.

There are now signs near the following eight schools that warn that the cameras are up and running:

Cedar Creek Public School, Hilltop Drive, Township of North Dumfries

Foundation Christian School, Katherine Street, Township of Woolwich

Franklin Avenue Public School, Franklin Avenue, city of Kitchener

Keatsway Public School, Keats Way, city of Waterloo

Laurentian Public School, Westmount Road, city of Kitchener (Regional Road)

New Dundee Public School, Bridge Street, Township of Wilmot (Regional Road)

St. Clement Catholic Elementary School, Lobsinger Line, Township of Wellesley

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary, Guelph Avenue, city of Cambridge