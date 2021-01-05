Speed cameras to be in front of Waterloo Region schools in 90 days

Send this page to someone via email

In 90 days, drivers in Waterloo Region will have to mindful that automated Johnny Law will be handing out tickets in front of eight schools across the region.

The region says that “Coming Soon” signs are being erected this week to notify area residents that Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) is on the way.

“Automated Speed Enforcement is about safety,” Regional Chair Karen Redman claimed in a statement.

“Using this technology will enhance safety for all road users, especially our residents using active transportation including walking and cycling to and from school.”

The system uses a camera and speed measurement device to record vehicles travelling at speeds exceeding the posted limits.

The region says there is evidence that ASE can change driver behaviour in school zones over time.

The following schools will be the first to have the cameras installed nearby:

• Cedar Creek Public School, Hilltop Drive, Township of North Dumfries

• Foundation Christian School, Katherine Street, Township of Woolwich

• Franklin Avenue Public School, Franklin Avenue, City of Kitchener

• Keatsway Public School, Keats Way, City of Waterloo

• Laurentian Public School, Westmount Road, City of Kitchener (Regional Road)

• New Dundee Public School, Bridge Street, Township of Wilmot (Regional Road)

• St. Clements Public School, Lobsinger Line, Township of Wellesley

• St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary, Guelph Avenue, City of Cambridge

Initial plans to have 32 cameras placed in school around the region by the end of 2020 were scaled back last summer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

