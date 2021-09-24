Katelyn Noble’s killer, Eduard Baranec, to be sentenced Friday in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A man who pleaded guilty to killing a British Columbia girl 14 years ago in Saskatchewan is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in a Saskatoon courtroom.

Katelyn Marie Noble was last seen on Aug. 27, 2007, in the Radisson, Sask., area.

The 15-year-old was from Mission, B.C.

She had moved to Radisson in late 2006 at the age of 14 to live with her boyfriend. They shared a house with Eduard Viktorovit Baranec.

In 2018, RCMP charged Baranec with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a human body.

In May, Baranec pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter and offering an indignity to a body.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of his arrest, Baranec was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in a stabbing death in B.C. that occurred the same year Noble disappeared.

Baranec had been hired as a contract killer to murder Amanpreet Kaur Bahia. Her three children were in the home at the time of the murder.

The investigation into Noble’s death involved a controversial policing technique known as a “Mr. Big” operation, according to Baranec’s lawyer, Brian Pfefferle.

The approach involves undercover officers who befriend a suspect and operate a fictional criminal organization to elicit confessions from the suspect.

Pfefferle said a plea to manslaughter rather than murder meant avoiding the defence’s challenge of whether or not the Mr. Big sting was lawful.

—With files from Ryan Kessler

1:33 Katelyn Noble’s mother relieved by guilty plea in historical homicide: ‘Katelyn can rest in peace’ Katelyn Noble’s mother relieved by guilty plea in historical homicide: ‘Katelyn can rest in peace’ – May 28, 2021