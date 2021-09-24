Menu

Crime

Katelyn Noble’s killer, Eduard Baranec, to be sentenced Friday in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 9:30 am
Eduard Viktorovit Baranec pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter in the death of Katelyn Noble, who went missing in 2007 near Radisson, Sask. View image in full screen
Eduard Viktorovit Baranec pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter in the death of Katelyn Noble, who went missing in 2007 near Radisson, Sask. Justice for Katelyn / Facebook

A man who pleaded guilty to killing a British Columbia girl 14 years ago in Saskatchewan is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in a Saskatoon courtroom.

Katelyn Marie Noble was last seen on Aug. 27, 2007, in the Radisson, Sask., area.

The 15-year-old was from Mission, B.C.

Read more: Katelyn Noble’s mother relieved by guilty plea in historical homicide

She had moved to Radisson in late 2006 at the age of 14 to live with her boyfriend. They shared a house with Eduard Viktorovit Baranec.

In 2018, RCMP charged Baranec with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a human body.

In May, Baranec pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter and offering an indignity to a body.

At the time of his arrest, Baranec was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in a stabbing death in B.C. that occurred the same year Noble disappeared.

Baranec had been hired as a contract killer to murder Amanpreet Kaur Bahia. Her three children were in the home at the time of the murder.

Read more: Man charged with teen’s murder in Saskatchewan cold case

The investigation into Noble’s death involved a controversial policing technique known as a “Mr. Big” operation, according to Baranec’s lawyer, Brian Pfefferle.

The approach involves undercover officers who befriend a suspect and operate a fictional criminal organization to elicit confessions from the suspect.

Pfefferle said a plea to manslaughter rather than murder meant avoiding the defence’s challenge of whether or not the Mr. Big sting was lawful.

—With files from Ryan Kessler

Click to play video: 'Katelyn Noble’s mother relieved by guilty plea in historical homicide: ‘Katelyn can rest in peace’' Katelyn Noble’s mother relieved by guilty plea in historical homicide: ‘Katelyn can rest in peace’
Katelyn Noble’s mother relieved by guilty plea in historical homicide: ‘Katelyn can rest in peace’ – May 28, 2021
