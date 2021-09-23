Manitoba ends fiscal year $2.1B in deficit mostly thanks to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on more than just the health of Manitoba citizens — $2.1 billion is being added to the province’s debt load thanks mostly to the pandemic.

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding gave the update Thursday, saying spending to stem COVID-19 waves and lower revenue from taxes and Crown services means the budget was not balanced for the fiscal years 2020-21.

“COVID-19 has left a significant mark on Manitoba and really required an unprecedented response in really every facet of society and the economy,” Fielding said.

“The past 18 months have been the most significant health and financial challenge — or even crisis, I would suggest — really, in the last century.”

A large deficit, however, was predicted and expected.

In 2019-20, the province ended the fiscal year with a $5-million surplus, but then-premier Brian Pallister said they expected a large deficit jump for the next year due to the coronavirus.

The pandemic appears to have affected more than just the health-care budget and has had a noticeable impact on revenues as well.

Corporate income taxes came up $97 million short, and income tax revenues were under budget by $325 million.

Other taxes, such as payroll and PST, were short by $281 million.

And income from government businesses such as liquor, casinos and pot was down by $147 million.

A more detailed breakdown of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries loses — including pot, liquor, and gambling revenues — is expected in an annual report from the crown corporation Friday, but officials say gambling revenues plummeted as casinos and video lottery lounges were closed due to public health orders.

However, some of this was offset by federal money flowing in for pandemic relief, including $730 million.

Manitoba passed a law earlier this year to go back to balanced budgets within the next eight years.

The province announced in April that it is budgeting $1.2 billion for the coronavirus pandemic for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The province is forecasting a $1.5-billion deficit for the current fiscal year, due to more federal transfer payments and a recovering economy.

The consecutive years of red ink are expected to push Manitoba’s total net debt to $30 billion.

–With files from The Canadian Press