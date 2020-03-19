Pallister government stays the deficit-slaying course in 2020 Manitoba budget

Send this page to someone via email

There were few surprises as the Province of Manitoba stayed the course in the 2020-21 provincial budget.

The budget was finally tabled Thursday afternoon, more than a week later than planned after the NDP used parliamentary privilege to delay the PCs from releasing it.

The province reiterated its commitment to implement the $25-per-tonne carbon tax, and to combat that rise with a reduction of 1 percentage point for the PST to 6 per cent. Both measures were announced last week.

However, the province will put money back into the depleted rainy day fund until it reaches $872 million.

“This is the most emergency-ready budget in Manitoba history,” said finance minister Scott Fielding.

The province may have been able to run a surplus this year, said Fielding, but added the province wanted to make sure they had money for emergency spending.

Story continues below advertisement

“We think it’s more prudent to be the most flood and emergency-ready province.” Tweet This

The provincial deficit is projected at $220 million for 2020. Manitoba’s current debt is about $26 billion.

The budget focuses on incremental fee reductions, reducing the provincial deficit and infrastructure spending.

How you will save money:

Vehicle registration fees will drop 10 per cent.

Probate fees will be eliminated.

PST to drop to 6 per cent on July 1.

No longer pay PST for preparing your taxes starting Oct. 1.

No longer pay PST for preparing your will.

Personal income tax exemption will go up to $9,809.

Where you will spend more money:

Taxes will go up on cigarettes and tobacco to offset the reduction of PST.

Gas will go up 5.3 cents per litre – or about $2.65 a tank.

Diesel will go up 6.74 cents per litre.

Natural gas will go up 4.74 cents per cubic metre.

Propane will go up 3.84 cents per litre.

Other highlights:

Pot will bring in a net revenue of $15 million to the province, which the province remarked that “cannabis revenues are not the fiscal windfall that some had forecast.”

The COVID-19 coronavirus is mentioned only as a possible strain on the budget, but not to what extent.

Infrastructure spending on roads and bridges is $494 million, up 7.2 per cent from last year

Health spending goes up by $157 million to $6.8 billion.

More money for cataract and knee replacement surgeries, about $10 million.

A report on education reform is expected in the coming weeks, and the province has set aside $5 million to help pay for changes.

A pledge to increase jobs in the province by 40,000 over the next four years.

An additional $67 million over three years for mental health and addictions treatment, including 100 beds for those transitioning back into the community.

Corporations can start their own daycare and get a $2,500 per year tax credit per child space over the next four years, with no charging caps.

An additional $2.7 million for non-profit childcare spaces.

Daycares can apply for grants through a new $11.5 million endowment fund to repair their centres.

More financial assistance to students, but about $7.5 million less for universities and colleges.

$160 million for school builds and renovations.

Deals on transit and green funding between the province and the feds is essentially done, but deals between the province and the city are still being worked out.

Fielding confirmed the province is moving to a “more regulatory model” for Manitoba Housing — while moving away from owning public housing.

Story continues below advertisement