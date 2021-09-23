Menu

Crime

Brother charged with 2nd-degree murder after Toronto woman found dead at bottom of stairs

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 11:30 am
John Di Pinto is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
John Di Pinto is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a man wanted in connection with a homicide of a woman in Etobicoke in early September has been arrested.

Investigators said officers were called to Stanmills Road, near Islington Avenue and The Queensway, for reports of a medical complaint.

When officers arrived, police said the woman identified as 60-year-old Rose Di Pinto was found dead at the bottom of a set of stairs.

Read more: Toronto man wanted for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead on stairs of home, police say

Investigators said an autopsy was held four days later and for an undisclosed reason homicide investigators were called in to take over the investigation.

On Thursday, police said 55-year-old John Di Pinto was arrested Wednesday night.

He is charged with second-degree murder.

Police tell Global News the accused is the victim’s brother.

— With files from Nick Westoll

