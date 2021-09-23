Brother charged with 2nd-degree murder after Toronto woman found dead at bottom of stairs

Toronto police say a man wanted in connection with a homicide of a woman in Etobicoke in early September has been arrested.
Investigators said officers were called to Stanmills Road, near Islington Avenue and The Queensway, for reports of a medical complaint.
When officers arrived, police said the woman identified as 60-year-old Rose Di Pinto was found dead at the bottom of a set of stairs.
Investigators said an autopsy was held four days later and for an undisclosed reason homicide investigators were called in to take over the investigation.
On Thursday, police said 55-year-old John Di Pinto was arrested Wednesday night.
He is charged with second-degree murder.
Police tell Global News the accused is the victim’s brother.
— With files from Nick Westoll
