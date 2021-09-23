Multi-vehicle collision closes section of Highway 401 near Port Hope: OPP

At least two people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Port Hope on Thursday morning.
Northumberland OPP say the eastbound lanes east of Toronto Road were blocked following a crash involving at least two transport trucks and several vehicles just west of the County Road 28 overpass.
One transport truck left the road and crashed through a concrete barrier.
Paramedics on scene said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic was diverted off the highway to Toronto Road.
Just after 9 a.m., OPP reopened one lane of the highway.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
— More to come.
