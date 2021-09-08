Female victim struck and killed while boosting vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a female victim was struck and killed while working to boost a vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region early Wednesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers were called to the crash scene in the eastbound lanes approaching Mill Street in Clarington just after midnight.

“A disabled Ford Mustang was stopped on the left shoulder of Highway 401,” Schmidt said.

“Two occupants in that vehicle — a male and a female — both outside of their vehicle at the time trying to boost the vehicle. The female pedestrian, who was the occupant of the vehicle, was standing in a live lane of traffic when she was struck by at least one or more vehicles.”

She died at the scene.

Schmidt said the highway was shut down for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Family of the victim has been notified of her death.

“The investigation is ongoing. If anyone was travelling through that area last night around midnight … please call the Whitby OPP if you saw anything,” Schmidt said.

