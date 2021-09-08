Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Female victim struck and killed while boosting vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 3:23 pm
Police were called to the scene in Clarington shortly after midnight. View image in full screen
Police were called to the scene in Clarington shortly after midnight. Nick Westoll / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a female victim was struck and killed while working to boost a vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region early Wednesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers were called to the crash scene in the eastbound lanes approaching Mill Street in Clarington just after midnight.

“A disabled Ford Mustang was stopped on the left shoulder of Highway 401,” Schmidt said.

Read more: Crash involving car and transport truck injures 2 people in south Etobicoke

“Two occupants in that vehicle — a male and a female — both outside of their vehicle at the time trying to boost the vehicle. The female pedestrian, who was the occupant of the vehicle, was standing in a live lane of traffic when she was struck by at least one or more vehicles.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She died at the scene.

Schmidt said the highway was shut down for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Family of the victim has been notified of her death.

“The investigation is ongoing. If anyone was travelling through that area last night around midnight … please call the Whitby OPP if you saw anything,” Schmidt said.

Click to play video: 'No serious injuries following collision at intersection in Peterborough' No serious injuries following collision at intersection in Peterborough
No serious injuries following collision at intersection in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Crash tagdurham region tagFatal Collision taghighway 401 tagclarington tagDurham Region Crash tagClarington collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers