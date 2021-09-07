Crash involving car and transport truck injures 2 people in south Etobicoke

Toronto police say a crash between a car and a transport truck early Tuesday morning in Etobicoke’s south end has injured two people.
Emergency crews were called to Brown’s Line and Horner Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m. for reports of a collision
Toronto paramedics said two people were transported to a trauma centre.
One person injured was a woman in her 20s who suffered serious injuries. The second patient was a man in his 20s but he was taken to hospital in stable condition.
All lanes near the intersection are closed for the collision. Motorists are being advised to take alternate routes.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments