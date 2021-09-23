Flood warning issued for New Hamburg, Ayr, Drayton

Send this page to someone via email

A flood warning has been issued for New Hamburg, Ayr and Drayton by the Grand River Conservation Authority.

The agency says that flows for the Nith River in New Hamburg are expected to reach Flood Warning Zone 1 midday Thursday while the water is expected to peak in Ayr by early Friday.

Flows from the Conestogo River through Drayton were expected to peak early Thursday morning.

The GRCA says that over the past 24 hours, the Grand River watershed has received between 60 and 100 millimetres of rainfall, causing flows in local waterways to increase.

It says that water levels will remain high into the weekend, keeping the safety risks high throughout the watershed, which stretches from Dundalk in Grey County to Lake Erie and includes the five local rivers.

Story continues below advertisement

Overnight, the GRCA says the runoff caused flooding in urban areas, including Schneider Creek in Kitchener.

The low level bridge upstream of St. Jacobs at 1505 Three Bridges Rd. was closed Wednesday and is expected to remain closed until at least Monday.

The GRCA says it is using its major reservoirs and operating smaller dams to manage runoff and held reduce flooding downstream.

It is also reminding residents to remain cautious around all local waterways as banks are slippery and along with fast-moving water pose a serious risk.

Parents and pet owners are reminded to keep kids and pets away from all waterways.