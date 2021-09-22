Middlesex County declares state of emergency due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex County has issued a state of local emergency due to heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Middlesex County Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson convened a meeting of the Middlesex County Emergency Operations Control Group Wednesday evening and declared a state of local Emergency in accordance with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

“We are urging all residents of the County to stay at home until conditions improve. We will keep the public updated as more information becomes available,” said Burghardt-Jesson.

Environment Canada is estimating total rainfall between 75 to 100 mm by Thursday morning, with some areas of London and Middlesex Centre reaching upwards of 125 mm.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall this evening with rates of 15 to 25 mm per hour.

There has been the equivalent of 100 mm of precipitation since Tue 16:00 at "LONDON CS" #ONStorm — WX London (@wc_london) September 23, 2021

“There is no secret water levels across the region have been rapidly rising, and a number of roads have seen some water issues,” said Burghardt-Jesson.

Several roads in the area are underwater and in danger of washouts, prompting Middlesex County to close a number of County roads and monitor others.

Current Road Closures:

Pike Road from Mullifarry Drive to Napperton Road (Adelaide Metcalfe)

Napperton Road from Kerwood Road to Pike Road (Adelaide Metcalfe)

Elginfield Road from Centre Road to Cassidy Road (North Middlesex)

Petty Street from Centre Road to Narin Road (North Middlesex)

Watching:

Cassidy Road from Elginfield Road to McGillivray Drive (North Middlesex)

Mullifarry Drive from Centre Road to Pike Road (Adelaide Metcalfe)

Thames Road from Calvert Drive to Glendon Drive (Southwest Middlesex)

“I think everyone is quite concerned with how much water has fallen in a short period of time,” said Burghardt-Jesson.

“It easy to get caught up and think you are safe and that you know the road well, but when water crests and if a culvert is breached, it’s easy to lose your way.”

Residents are asked to avoid driving their vehicle through water or in areas where the road is not viable.

The risk of washouts is possible and driving through water can be extremely dangerous due to hidden objects or the road being weakened or washed away, the County said.

There are reports of flooding in London as well. City officials were forced to close a section of Oxford Street west between Beaverbrook Avenue and Proudfoot Lane in the city’s west end.

London Hydro also announced hundreds of customers were without power Wednesday night with outages reported in Glen Cairn, Woodfield, Central London, and Old East Village.