Fire

Edmonton firefighters respond to morning apartment fire in Belvedere area

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 10:17 am
A fire broke out at the Sandlewood Place apartment building (6504 129 Ave.) in northeast Edmonton on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
A fire broke out at the Sandlewood Place apartment building (6504 129 Ave.) in northeast Edmonton on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Global News

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in northeast Edmonton’s Belvedere area Thursday morning.

The 911 call came in at 5:40 a.m. and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews arrived two minutes later at the apartment building at 65 Street and 129 Avenue.

Crews got the fire at Sandlewood Place under control just before 6 a.m. and the fire was put out about half an hour later.

The city said crews have since left the scene and fire investigators are now working to determine what happened.

A fire broke out at the Sandlewood Place apartment building (6504 129 Ave.) in northeast Edmonton on Thursday, September 23, 2021. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at the Sandlewood Place apartment building (6504 129 Ave.) in northeast Edmonton on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Global News

There was visible smoke and fire damage to main and second-floor units, but the extent of the damage to the inside of the building was unknown.

No one was injured in the blaze, EFRS said.

