Megabus ramps up London-Toronto service with Western University stop

Megabus is ramping up service between London and Toronto with a new stop that has the potential to benefit the Forest City’s post-secondary student population.

The company had previously offered only two daily trips, seven days a week, between London’s Flying J Travel Center and Toronto’s Union Station.

Starting Thursday, Megabus will now provide a new London stop at Western University’s Elgin Hall, which is located at 1999 University Dr.

Megabus says the new stop will also grant up to four additional trips to and from Toronto.

One-way trips for the service start at $24.99, which adds up to more than $60 for a round trip when factoring in taxes, booking fees and potential fees for reserving seats.

To accommodate health protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Megabus says it will offer socially distanced seating and mandate masking on board, and plans to conduct “enhanced cleaning” on buses.

The transportation company is among several others seemingly looking to fill in the intercity travel gap left behind by Greyhound Canada’s decision to shut down earlier this year.

GO Train is expected to join the fold in October, when it extends service to London, Stratford and St. Marys.

