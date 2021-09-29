Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Megabus ramps up London-Toronto service with Western University stop

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted September 29, 2021 2:22 pm
The company had previously only offered two daily trips, seven days a week, between London's Flying J Travel Center and Toronto's Union Station. View image in full screen
The company had previously only offered two daily trips, seven days a week, between London's Flying J Travel Center and Toronto's Union Station. Megabus / Facebook

Megabus is ramping up service between London and Toronto with a new stop that has the potential to benefit the Forest City’s post-secondary student population.

The company had previously offered only two daily trips, seven days a week, between London’s Flying J Travel Center and Toronto’s Union Station.

Starting Thursday, Megabus will now provide a new London stop at Western University’s Elgin Hall, which is located at 1999 University Dr.

Read more: Megabus to offer routes between London and Toronto starting July 15

Megabus says the new stop will also grant up to four additional trips to and from Toronto.

One-way trips for the service start at $24.99, which adds up to more than $60 for a round trip when factoring in taxes, booking fees and potential fees for reserving seats.

Story continues below advertisement

To accommodate health protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Megabus says it will offer socially distanced seating and mandate masking on board, and plans to conduct “enhanced cleaning” on buses.

Read more: GO Train service to extend to London, Stratford, St. Marys come October

The transportation company is among several others seemingly looking to fill in the intercity travel gap left behind by Greyhound Canada’s decision to shut down earlier this year.

GO Train is expected to join the fold in October, when it extends service to London, Stratford and St. Marys.

Click to play video: 'Greyhound leaves Canadian market after almost a century' Greyhound leaves Canadian market after almost a century
Greyhound leaves Canadian market after almost a century – May 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagTransportation tagBus tagWestern University tagUnion Station tagSouthwestern Ontario tagcheap travel tagMegabus tagGreyhound Replacement taggreyhound alternative tagintercity travel tagBus routes between London and Toronto tagElgin Hall tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers