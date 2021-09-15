GO Train service to extend to London, Stratford, St. Marys come October

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot project starting Oct. 18 will see GO Train service extend to London, Ont., as well as Stratford and St. Marys.

The project will see Metrolinx provide weekday trips between London and Toronto, with one early morning trip to Union Station and one return trip in the late evening.

Read more: Megabus to offer routes between London and Toronto starting July 15

The Ontario government says the new service will extend past the existing Kitchener line with stops in St. Marys and Stratford.

“The people of Southwestern Ontario deserve better access to a safe and reliable transportation network,” said Ontario transportation minister Caroline Mulroney.

“Under Premier Ford’s leadership, we are taking concrete action and keeping our promise to extend much-needed GO service all the way to London for the first time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The pilot project provides another way to Toronto, after Greyhound Canada ceased its operations in May. Since then, Megabus has begun offering daily trips between London and downtown Toronto.

London Mayor Ed Holder extended his thanks to the province for “making headway in our vision for more connections to transportation” in the region.

“Londoners need and deserve access to increased transportation options, and by extending GO rail service into southwestern Ontario, we are keeping our promise to enhance economic productivity and business opportunities, while also supporting healthier, more connected communities.”

The trip from London to Union Station in Toronto will take roughly four hours with the stops between London and Kitchener taking roughly two hours.

The province says in a release that it’s working closely with VIA Rail and CN to extend service and “explore ways to improve the speed and frequency of passenger rail service.”

As well, the province adds that the Southwestern Ontario Transportation Task Force, formed in January 2021 and chaired by Holder, will continue to look for ways to “build an integrated transportation system” across a variety of transportation options, including rail and bus.

Advertisement