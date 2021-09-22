Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crown drops manslaughter charge for woman accused of Winnipeg youth stabbing death

By Brittany Greenslade Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 6:35 pm
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on February 5, 2018. A former Manitoba principal has been sentenced to life in prison for the vigilante killings of two drug dealers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on February 5, 2018. A former Manitoba principal has been sentenced to life in prison for the vigilante killings of two drug dealers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Charges have been dropped against a woman accused of fatally stabbing a 12-year-old boy earlier this summer.

In June, Shania Pirrie, 19, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of Sanchez Boulanger.

READ MORE: Manitoba court records name young woman charged in death of 12-year-old

Global News has confirmed Crown attorneys stayed the charge against Pirrie Tuesday.

While no specifics were given during the court case Tuesday, a Justice spokesperson tells Global News the Crown assessed they could not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death' Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death
Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death – Jun 22, 2021
Story continues below advertisement

Police characterized the incident as “exceptionally troubling” at the time but released few details about the accused, including her name.

Officers said the boy was killed after there was an argument between two groups of people.

The boy’s mother, Joni Gabriel, previously told Global News Sanchez was walking with his girlfriend the night he was stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found the boy on the road with serious injuries.

READ MORE: ‘He had a good heart’: Mother of 12-year-old homicide victim remembers son

Police said an off-duty nurse who was in the area helped out until the boy was transported to hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The 12-year-old’s mother said hospital staff told her Sanchez was stabbed and they tried to save him, but couldn’t.

After charges were laid, Pirrie was released under several conditions, including not moving from her current address, not contacting four people connected to the case, not possessing any kind of firearm or owning any kind of weapon.

With the manslaughter charge dropped there are no further charges outstanding against Pirrie.

Global News has reached out for comment from Pirrie’s lawyers but has not yet heard back.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mother of boy, 3, fatally stabbed describes night in Winnipeg her son was attacked' Mother of boy, 3, fatally stabbed describes night in Winnipeg her son was attacked
Mother of boy, 3, fatally stabbed describes night in Winnipeg her son was attacked – Sep 14, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagStabbing tagWinnipeg crime tagManslaughter tagfatal stabbing tagManitoba courts tagCharges dropped tagboy fatally stabbed tagyouth stabbed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers