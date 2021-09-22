Crown drops manslaughter charge for woman accused of Winnipeg youth stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been dropped against a woman accused of fatally stabbing a 12-year-old boy earlier this summer.

In June, Shania Pirrie, 19, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of Sanchez Boulanger.

Global News has confirmed Crown attorneys stayed the charge against Pirrie Tuesday.

While no specifics were given during the court case Tuesday, a Justice spokesperson tells Global News the Crown assessed they could not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Police characterized the incident as “exceptionally troubling” at the time but released few details about the accused, including her name.

Officers said the boy was killed after there was an argument between two groups of people.

The boy’s mother, Joni Gabriel, previously told Global News Sanchez was walking with his girlfriend the night he was stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found the boy on the road with serious injuries.

Police said an off-duty nurse who was in the area helped out until the boy was transported to hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The 12-year-old’s mother said hospital staff told her Sanchez was stabbed and they tried to save him, but couldn’t.

After charges were laid, Pirrie was released under several conditions, including not moving from her current address, not contacting four people connected to the case, not possessing any kind of firearm or owning any kind of weapon.

With the manslaughter charge dropped there are no further charges outstanding against Pirrie.

Global News has reached out for comment from Pirrie’s lawyers but has not yet heard back.

