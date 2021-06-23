Menu

Crime

Manitoba court records name young woman charged in death of 12-year-old

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death' Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death
A 19-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with manslaughter after a 12-year-old boy died from stab wounds.

The young woman accused in the death of a 12-year-old Winnipeg boy has been forbidden from meeting with four people as a condition of her release, according to court documents.

Shania Pirrie, 19, was charged with manslaughter in the stabbing death of 12-year-old Sanchez Everette Boulanger last week.

Pirrie was charged on Monday and released under several conditions, including not moving from her current address, not contacting four people connected to the case, not possessing any kind of firearm or own any kind of weapon.

Click to play video: '12-year-old boy dies after stabbing: Winnipeg police' 12-year-old boy dies after stabbing: Winnipeg police
12-year-old boy dies after stabbing: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police did not release the accused’s name, something they generally do for a homicide.

“We typically release the name of an accused adult; however, this time, we are not. This is a very sensitive case being the victim is 12 years old,” Const. Dani McKinnon wrote in an email to Global News.

“In the spirit of due process and potential safety concerns, we will not be providing any details regarding this investigation at this time.”

Read more: Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death

 

Police say the boy was killed on Friday after there was an argument between two groups of people.

When officers arrived, they found the boy on the road with serious injuries.

Police say an off-duty nurse who was in the area helped out until the boy was transported to hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The boy’s mother, Joni Gabriel, identified her son as the victim.

She told Global News that Sanchez was walking with his girlfriend the night he was stabbed.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

—With files from Will Reimer

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagManslaughter tagStabbing Death tagSanchez Everette Boulanger tagShania Pirrie tag

