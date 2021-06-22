Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with manslaughter after a 12-year-old boy died from stab wounds.

Police say the boy was killed Friday after there was an altercation between two groups.

When officers arrived, they found the boy with serious injuries on the road.

The boy’s mother, Joni Gabriel, has identified the victim as Sanchez Everette Boulanger.

Gabriel told Global News her son had headed out with his girlfriend the night he was stabbed.

Police say an off-duty nurse who was in the area helped out until the boy was transported to hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The woman, who is from Winnipeg, was charged Monday.

Members of the homicide unit are handling the investigation.

— with files from Will Reimer