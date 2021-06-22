Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2021 2:13 pm
Sanchez Everette Boulenger, 12, died Friday after being stabbed during an altercation, Winnipeg Police say. View image in full screen
Sanchez Everette Boulenger, 12, died Friday after being stabbed during an altercation, Winnipeg Police say. Supplied

A 19-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with manslaughter after a 12-year-old boy died from stab wounds.

Police say the boy was killed Friday after there was an altercation between two groups.

Read more: ‘He had a good heart’: Mother of 12-year-old homicide victim remembers son

When officers arrived, they found the boy with serious injuries on the road.

The boy’s mother, Joni Gabriel, has identified the victim as Sanchez Everette Boulanger.

Gabriel told Global News her son had headed out with his girlfriend the night he was stabbed.

Police say an off-duty nurse who was in the area helped out until the boy was transported to hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged in stabbing death of brother, say police

The woman, who is from Winnipeg, was charged Monday.

Members of the homicide unit are handling the investigation.

— ith files from Will Reimer 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
