Crime

Winnipeg man charged in stabbing death of brother, say police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 1:18 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg man is dead after a stabbing on Friday night, and police say they’ve arrested the victim’s brother in connection with the incident.

The victim, Logan Harold Flett, 29, was found unresponsive by police in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue, and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Winnipeg cops ID victim in city's 10th homicide of the year

Russell John Adam Flett, 32, is in custody facing manslaughter charges, as well as failing to comply with conditions of release and failing to comply with probation.

Police said investigators believe that the suspect and victim were involved in a fight that escalated to a stabbing.

Trending Stories
This incident marks Winnipeg’s 12th homicide of 2021.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case' Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case
Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case – Feb 10, 2021
