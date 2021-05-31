Winnipeg man charged in stabbing death of brother, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is dead after a stabbing on Friday night, and police say they’ve arrested the victim’s brother in connection with the incident.

The victim, Logan Harold Flett, 29, was found unresponsive by police in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue, and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Russell John Adam Flett, 32, is in custody facing manslaughter charges, as well as failing to comply with conditions of release and failing to comply with probation.

Police said investigators believe that the suspect and victim were involved in a fight that escalated to a stabbing.

This incident marks Winnipeg’s 12th homicide of 2021.

