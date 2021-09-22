Menu

Crime

Break-and-enter suspect injured after being shot by RCMP in Red Deer

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 5:51 pm
A file image of a RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file image of a RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Alberta’s police watchdog has been asked to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting of a break-and-enter suspect in Red Deer on Tuesday.

The RCMP said the incident unfolded at 6:08 p.m. when Mounties were called to a “break and enter in progress” at a home near Maxwell Avenue.

According to the RCMP, officers found the suspect when they arrived and “a confrontation occurred between” him and police, “during which an officer discharged their service weapon, resulting in injury to the man.”

“Officers on scene provided first aid to the male until emergency medical services attended, and he was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” the RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday. “The male was treated and released from hospital and remains in Red Deer RCMP custody.”

Police said no officers were injured in the incident. They have not said how old the suspect is but noted the homeowner knows him.

The RCMP did not say if charges have been laid against the suspect.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to look into the RCMP’s actions at the scene.

ASIRT is tasked with investigating incidents involving law enforcement officers in Alberta that have resulted in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

