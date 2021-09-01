Calgary police officer on leave after firing gun in Ogden standoff

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured but the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a Calgary officer fired his gun during a stolen vehicle pursuit and standoff in Ogden on Wednesday.

Shortly after 1:40 a.m., patrol officers spotted a stolen Chevy Malibu speeding in Rundle. According to police, the suspect later got out of the vehicle and entered a stolen Nissan Altima.

“HAWCS monitored the location of this vehicle as it drove erratically at an excessive speed, raising concerns about public safety,” police said in a news release.

A police cruiser drove by the stopped Nissan on 18 Street S.E. Police said the suspect pulled a U-turn “at an excessive rate of speed” before passing the cruiser and stopping, leading to a “confrontation” and an officer firing his gun.

The suspect continued onto Glenmore Trail and eventually went into a nearby home “for many hours,” officers said.

Police said shortly after 3:45 p.m., he left the house and was taken into custody.

The officer who fired his gun, a two-year Calgary Police Service member, was placed on a 30-day administrative leave to “give him time to process the incident in a healthy manner before returning to work.”

“This leave is a standard practice for any officer involved in a shooting. The member involved in this incident has the full support of the Calgary Police Service,” police said.

If you have information on this incident, call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.