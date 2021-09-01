Calgary police officer on leave after firing gun in Ogden standoff

No one was injured but the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a Calgary officer fired his gun during a stolen vehicle pursuit and standoff in Ogden on Wednesday.
Shortly after 1:40 a.m., patrol officers spotted a stolen Chevy Malibu speeding in Rundle. According to police, the suspect later got out of the vehicle and entered a stolen Nissan Altima.
“HAWCS monitored the location of this vehicle as it drove erratically at an excessive speed, raising concerns about public safety,” police said in a news release.
A police cruiser drove by the stopped Nissan on 18 Street S.E. Police said the suspect pulled a U-turn “at an excessive rate of speed” before passing the cruiser and stopping, leading to a “confrontation” and an officer firing his gun.
The suspect continued onto Glenmore Trail and eventually went into a nearby home “for many hours,” officers said.
Police said shortly after 3:45 p.m., he left the house and was taken into custody.
“To ensure the safety of all involved and provide the best scenario for a peaceful resolution, the release of this information to the public was delayed,” police explained.
The officer who fired his gun, a two-year Calgary Police Service member, was placed on a 30-day administrative leave to “give him time to process the incident in a healthy manner before returning to work.”
“This leave is a standard practice for any officer involved in a shooting. The member involved in this incident has the full support of the Calgary Police Service,” police said.
If you have information on this incident, call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
