South Georgian Bay OPP search for Barrie, Ont. man not seen in over 2 weeks

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re searching for a missing Barrie, Ont., man who hasn’t been seen since Sept. 4 in the City of Barrie.

According to officers, family and friends are concerned for the well-being of Dean Thomas Ireland, 36, who’s been reported missing.

Ireland is described to be five-foot-eight in height, 143 pounds, with hazel eyes, reddish-blonde shaved hair and an “IRA” tattoo on his neck.

Police believe Ireland may be in the Port McNicoll, Barrie or Nottawasaga area.

Those with information are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

