Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dresden woman identified as victim in fatal Lambton County crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 3:25 pm
On Sept. 10, Lambton OPP and Lambton County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Marthaville Road and Aberfeldy Line. View image in full screen
On Sept. 10, Lambton OPP and Lambton County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Marthaville Road and Aberfeldy Line. OPP

A 59-year-old Dresden woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision from almost two weeks ago, Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

On Sept. 10, OPP and Lambton County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Marthaville Road and Aberfeldy Line.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate a ‘temporary’ measure needed to avoid another lockdown: Ford

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third individual was pronounced dead, police said.

OPP have now identified the deceased as Sandra McDougall, 59, from Dresden, Ont.

Few details are known at this time.

The collision is still being investigated and charges have not been laid, police said.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Crash taglambton county tagDresden tagLambton County Ontario Provincial Police tagSandra McDougall tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers