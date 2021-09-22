Dresden woman identified as victim in fatal Lambton County crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old Dresden woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision from almost two weeks ago, Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

On Sept. 10, OPP and Lambton County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Marthaville Road and Aberfeldy Line.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third individual was pronounced dead, police said.

OPP have now identified the deceased as Sandra McDougall, 59, from Dresden, Ont.

Few details are known at this time.

The collision is still being investigated and charges have not been laid, police said.

Advertisement