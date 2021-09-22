Community spread of COVID-19 identified in N.L. as 23 new infections reported

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 today and community spread of the disease on the Baie Verte peninsula.

Officials say there are 42 cases linked to the outbreak in Baie Verte, located along Newfoundland’s northeast coast, and heightened public health restrictions remain in place throughout the area.

The province has 77 active reported COVID-19 infections – the highest number since early June.

The Baie Verte cluster began at a personal-care home and the acting chief medical officer of health told reporters today discussions about mandating vaccinations for health-care and long-term care workers are ongoing.

Dr. Rosann Seviour says with over 79 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, the province’s numbers are good but need to be better.

She says with the fourth wave raging in other parts of the country, the high caseload in the province is “sadly” not surprising, adding that public health is prepared for outbreaks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2021.