Canada

N.L. tightens rules in Baie Verte Peninsula over cluster of COVID-19 cases

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 6:22 pm
Officials say effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, much of the central Newfoundland peninsula will move to Alert Level 3 to allow for an investigation into new cases and contact tracing, while the rest of the province remains at the less strict Alert Level 2. View image in full screen
Officials say effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, much of the central Newfoundland peninsula will move to Alert Level 3 to allow for an investigation into new cases and contact tracing, while the rest of the province remains at the less strict Alert Level 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A growing cluster of COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador’s central health region has led officials to tighten health measures in several communities on the Baie Verte Peninsula.

Officials say effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, much of the central Newfoundland peninsula will move to Alert Level 3 to allow for an investigation into new cases and contact tracing, while the rest of the province remains at the less strict Alert Level 2.

Officials first announced the growing cluster of cases connected to a personal care home in Baie Verte on Monday, and there are now 13 infections associated with the group.

This comes as the province reports 16 new cases of the disease, 14 of which have been identified in the central region.

Officials also reported eight new presumptive infections and a total active case count of 57.

There are also clusters in the Labrador-Grenfell health region, with 21 cases, and the Western health region, with eight.

