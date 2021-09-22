Manitoba RCMP seize pills from 68-year-old driver in RM of Springfield

A 68-year-old man is facing a November court date after being busted with what police are calling “highly-addictive opiates” in the RM of Springfield.
Manitoba RCMP said the man was pulled over at a traffic stop on Sunday, when they found bottles of pills intended for trafficking, along with a quantity of cash.
The investigation continues, and the suspect will appear in Selkirk court Nov. 29.
