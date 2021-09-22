Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seize pills from 68-year-old driver in RM of Springfield

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 5:14 pm
One of the bottles of pills seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
One of the bottles of pills seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

A 68-year-old man is facing a November court date after being busted with what police are calling “highly-addictive opiates” in the RM of Springfield.

Manitoba RCMP said the man was pulled over at a traffic stop on Sunday, when they found bottles of pills intended for trafficking, along with a quantity of cash.

Winnipeg first responders administering more doses of naloxone: WFPS stats

The investigation continues, and the suspect will appear in Selkirk court Nov. 29.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg opioid crisis taking lives, taxing resources, say WFPS: ‘This is the reality’' Winnipeg opioid crisis taking lives, taxing resources, say WFPS: ‘This is the reality’
Winnipeg opioid crisis taking lives, taxing resources, say WFPS: ‘This is the reality’ – Sep 1, 2021
