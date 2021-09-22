COVID-19: 2 new cases in Northumberland County, 1 in Kawartha Lakes; HKPR active cases dip to 27

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, however, the number of active cases dropped, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit reports two new cases in Northumberland County and one new case in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

However, the number of active cases dropped to 27, down from 30 reported on Monday (no update was provided on Tuesday). The active cases include 11 in the Kawarthas (one less), 12 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and four in Haliburton County (two less).

There are two active outbreaks:

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 7. As of Sunday, there were five active cases among inmates, according to the province, down from 16 reported on Friday.

A private residence in Brighton in Northumberland County: Declared Sept. 11. There were five active cases, according to the health unit.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings,” and one at a hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit’s 2,319 cumulative resolved cases (six more since Monday) make up approximately 96.2 per cent of the health unit’s 2,409 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased by 10 since Monday to 921 — 508 in the Kawarthas (six more) with 362 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and 51 in Haliburton County (four more).

Other data on Wednesday:

School cases: Trillium Lakelands District School Board reports no school cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction. A single case at Grandview Public School in Bethany in the Kawarthas was reported resolved.

High-risk contacts: 116, down from 176 reported on Monday.

226,698 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 448 cases since Monday’s update.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 89. One case is currently hospitalized and there are no ICU cases. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 35 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

The health unit is offering a number of mobile clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics this month include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Lindsay: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lindsay Exhibition (354 Angeline St. S.) The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at the clinic and vaccinations will be offered during the Lindsay Ex’s demolition derby.

Northumberland County:

Grafton: Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EarlyON at Grafton Community Centre (718 Station St.)

Schools are also hosting vaccination clinics for all eligible residents (ages 12 and up). Schools within Trillium Lakelands District School Board will have clinics run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students and staff only. They will open to all other eligible residents (ages 12 and up) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools within the Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit and the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board will have clinics from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all.

No appointments are necessary and first and second doses will be provided.

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Sept. 22-23: Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute (LCVI)

Sept. 24-27: St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Lindsay

Northumberland County:

Sept. 22-23: Cobourg Collegiate Institute

Sept. 24-27: St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

“You don’t know who you could put in danger by not getting it,” says @Panthers_JrC player Will Perley Fry. Hey Will, a little louder for the people in the back!! 🙌 https://t.co/QqhvGVguAC #StickItToCOVID — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) September 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple AirPods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.