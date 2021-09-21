Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
September 21 2021 3:13pm
01:30

Anxiety rates doubled in young children over the pandemic

University of Calgary researchers say anxiety rates in young children have doubled over the COVID-19 pandemic. Kendra Slugoski reports.

