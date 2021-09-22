SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Liberal Lisa Hepfner projected to win a close race on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 1:28 pm
Former CHCH-TV reporter Lisa Hepfner is expected to become the MP for Hamilton Mountain. The win comes days after the 2021 election and a count of mail-in ballots. View image in full screen
Former CHCH-TV reporter Lisa Hepfner is expected to become the MP for Hamilton Mountain. The win comes days after the 2021 election and a count of mail-in ballots. Liberal Party of Canada

Global News is projecting that former CHCH-TV reporter Lisa Hepfner will become the next MP for Hamilton Mountain days after the federal election decision was held up amid a tight race.

With Elections Canada now reporting close to 100 per cent of the votes accounted for as of Wednesday afternoon, Hepfner is expected to take 34 per cent of the vote in the riding beating the NDP’s Malcolm Allen who garnered 32.4 per cent.

Read more: Election 2021: Muys, Collins new faces in Hamilton, one riding too close to call

It’s anticipated that Hepfner will win by just over 700 votes after the counting of 2,600 mail-in ballots that started on Tuesday.

More to come.

