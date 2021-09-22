Liberal Lisa Hepfner projected to win a close race on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Global News is projecting that former CHCH-TV reporter Lisa Hepfner will become the next MP for Hamilton Mountain days after the federal election decision was held up amid a tight race.

With Elections Canada now reporting close to 100 per cent of the votes accounted for as of Wednesday afternoon, Hepfner is expected to take 34 per cent of the vote in the riding beating the NDP’s Malcolm Allen who garnered 32.4 per cent.

It’s anticipated that Hepfner will win by just over 700 votes after the counting of 2,600 mail-in ballots that started on Tuesday.

More to come.

