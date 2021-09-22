COVID-19: Nearly 82% of Metrolinx staff report being fully vaccinated ahead of Nov. 1 deadline

Metrolinx, the Ontario government agency that oversees GO Transit, UP Express and Presto, is reporting more than 80 per cent of its staff have indicated they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of a key November deadline.

An update provided by Metrolinx indicated 92 per cent of the organization’s roughly 4,600 staff completed disclosure surrounding their vaccination status.

Of that 92 per cent (which is more than 4,200 employees), 90 per cent (more than 3,800) of staff reported receiving two COVID-19 vaccine doses while six per cent said they were partially vaccinated and four per cent reported being unvaccinated.

The preliminary results come ahead of a new mandatory policy that is set to take effect on Nov. 1. All employees will need to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a legitimate medical exemption.

Under the policy, employees who do not provide information about vaccination or a medical exemption will be placed on unpaid leave.

The update came a day after the TTC announced it was extending its deadline to Sept. 30 from Sept. 20 for employees to provide disclosure of their vaccination status.

A TTC spokesperson said as of Tuesday morning, nearly 50 per cent of the agency’s active employees provided vaccine information. Of those who responded, 93 per cent indicated they were fully vaccinated with seven per cent receiving their first dose.

ATU Local 113, the union that represents TTC workers, urged its members to not provide vaccination information.

“We will fight to defend your right to make your own personal health decisions and protect your private medical information,” a statement issued by the union on Sept. 7 said.

“ATU Local 113 is not opposed to COVID-19 vaccines. We support legitimate education as to the safety and benefits of vaccination. But we will fight and will continue to defend our members’ rights.”

