Crime

Ottawa bus driver fully acquitted in fatal Westboro crash

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 11:53 am
Aissatou Diallo, the bus operator involved in the fatal Westboro bus crash in January 2019, arrives to court Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 to hear the verdict in her trial.
Aissatou Diallo, the bus operator involved in the fatal Westboro bus crash in January 2019, arrives to court Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 to hear the verdict in her trial. Global News

A judge has found the driver involved in the 2019 fatal Westboro bus crash not guilty of all counts of dangerous driving.

Ontario Court Justice Matthew Webber read the verdict Wednesday morning in an Ottawa courtroom.

OC Transpo bus operator Aissatou Diallo, 44, had pleaded not guilty to three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Click to play video: '‘The whole city is grieving right now’: Watson offers condolences to families of 3 killed in Ottawa bus crash' ‘The whole city is grieving right now’: Watson offers condolences to families of 3 killed in Ottawa bus crash
‘The whole city is grieving right now’: Watson offers condolences to families of 3 killed in Ottawa bus crash – Jan 14, 2019

The double-decker bus crash at Westboro Station on Jan. 11, 2019, killed three people and injured dozens more.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims — 56-year-old Bruce Thomlinson, 57-year-old Judy Booth and 65-year-old Anja Van Beek — were all public servants.

The trial, which began in March of this year, lasted 10 weeks with closing arguments heard in June.

Read more: Defence points to unclear road markings near Westboro bus crash as OC Transpo driver’s trial begins

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Brother of Westboro bus crash victim recalls evening of January 11' Brother of Westboro bus crash victim recalls evening of January 11
Brother of Westboro bus crash victim recalls evening of January 11 – Jul 11, 2019
