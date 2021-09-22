Ottawa bus driver fully acquitted in fatal Westboro crash

Send this page to someone via email

A judge has found the driver involved in the 2019 fatal Westboro bus crash not guilty of all counts of dangerous driving.

Ontario Court Justice Matthew Webber read the verdict Wednesday morning in an Ottawa courtroom.

OC Transpo bus operator Aissatou Diallo, 44, had pleaded not guilty to three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The double-decker bus crash at Westboro Station on Jan. 11, 2019, killed three people and injured dozens more.

The victims — 56-year-old Bruce Thomlinson, 57-year-old Judy Booth and 65-year-old Anja Van Beek — were all public servants.

The trial, which began in March of this year, lasted 10 weeks with closing arguments heard in June.

More to come.

