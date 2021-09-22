Positive case of COVID-19 identified at Loyalist Collegiate Vocational Institute

Send this page to someone via email

The Limestone District School Board is reporting one positive case of COVID-19 at Loyalist Collegiate Vocational Institute (LCVI).

A student from the school tested positive, but the board says there is no risk to students or staff at this time.

KFL&A Public Health confirms that no cohorts will have to isolate because the positive case was either learning virtually or not present at the school while infectious.

This brings the total number of active cases within the Limestone board to five. No schools are closed at this time.