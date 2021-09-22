Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Positive case of COVID-19 identified at Loyalist Collegiate Vocational Institute

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 8:46 am
The Limestone District School Board says the school remains open and that the affected student does not pose a risk to the school population. View image in full screen
The Limestone District School Board says the school remains open and that the affected student does not pose a risk to the school population. Mike Postovit / Global Kingston

The Limestone District School Board is reporting one positive case of COVID-19 at Loyalist Collegiate Vocational Institute (LCVI).

A student from the school tested positive, but the board says there is no risk to students or staff at this time.

Read more: Four Kingston-area schools see positive cases of COVID-19, all remain open

KFL&A Public Health confirms that no cohorts will have to isolate because the positive case was either learning virtually or not present at the school while infectious.

This brings the total number of active cases within the Limestone board to five. No schools are closed at this time.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagLimestone District School Board tagKFL&A tagLdsb tagLCVI tagCOVID-19 Kingston school tagLCVI positive case tagpositive case LCVk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers