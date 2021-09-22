Menu

Politics

Approval rating for Premier Doug Ford up slightly, poll finds

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 8:51 am
Ontario to require COVID-19 proof of vaccination for many indoor public settings starting Sept. 22
Ontario to require COVID-19 proof of vaccination for many indoor public settings starting Sept. 22 – Sep 1, 2021

Premier Doug Ford’s approval rating is up by two per cent from three months ago, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The Maru Public Opinion poll said Ford is at a 42 per cent approval rating.

That figure is still down from his all-time high in June 2020 which saw his approval rating hit 62 per cent.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate program for many indoor public settings now in effect

When he was first elected in June 2018, Ford’s approval rating was 40 per cent, the polling company indicated.

Ford’s worst rating was in September 2019 at 26 per cent but it rebounded at the beginning of the pandemic.

This quarter of the Maru Public Opinion poll was from a survey done between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8 of 5,278 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20. Polling is released regularly, every three months.

