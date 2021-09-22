Child care unions vote 95 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Send this page to someone via email

Members of a union representing early childhood workers in Quebec have voted 95 per cent in favour of a six-day strike.

The Federation of Early Childhood Workers of the CSQ (FIPEQ-CSQ) said the days will be used at the appropriate time.

Workers have been without a renewed collective agreement for the last 18 months.

The federation met on Tuesday with the minister responsible for government administration, Sonia LeBel, and noted the minister’s openness to the search for solutions to the negotiations.

No offer was made following Tuesday’s meeting.

The union intends to leave room for negotiation in the coming days, while the next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7.

It is therefore not expected that the strike days will be used before this date, “unless there is a blockage,” said the president of the FIPEQ-CSQ, Valérie Grenon.

The federation is asking for salary increases for educators of 27 per cent over three years.

Currently, the salary for a qualified educator is $19 per hour and can go up to a maximum of $25 per hour.

The federation is also asking for a “COVID bonus,” stressing that the service offered by daycare centres was considered to be an essential service during the pandemic.

The union represents 13,000 members in various childcare services, including CPEs (Centres de la Petite Enfance or early childhood centres_.

The Federation of the Centrale des Unions du Québec is also calling for a minimum level of employment for those who support educators such as maintenance workers and specialized educators.