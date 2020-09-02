Rotating strikes continue at Quebec home daycares

Send this page to someone via email

The president of the union representing 10,000 Quebec home daycare workers says members are leaving the profession by the hundreds over wages, among other issues.

The group — Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance — began a series of rotating strikes yesterday, with about 14-hundred workers involved in the first job action, a move affecting nearly nine-thousand families.

The union says it plans to launch a general strike on Sept. 21 if a deal isn’t reached with the Quebec government by that time.

Rather than being paid by the hour, daycare educators receive a subsidy from the government to provide the service at home.

Their union estimates that based on hours worked and expenses, workers bring home the equivalent of $12.42 per hour.

Workers are demanding the equivalent of $16.75 per hour.