Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Rotating strikes continue at Quebec home daycares

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2020 8:50 am
Montreal daycare
Workers are demanding the equivalent of $16.75 per hour. Martin Hazel / Global News

The president of the union representing 10,000 Quebec home daycare workers says members are leaving the profession by the hundreds over wages, among other issues.

The group — Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance — began a series of rotating strikes yesterday, with about 14-hundred workers involved in the first job action, a move affecting nearly nine-thousand families.

The union says it plans to launch a general strike on Sept. 21 if a deal isn’t reached with the Quebec government by that time.

READ MORE: Quebec will not shut down daycare network in event of second coronavirus wave

Rather than being paid by the hour, daycare educators receive a subsidy from the government to provide the service at home.

Their union estimates that based on hours worked and expenses, workers bring home the equivalent of $12.42 per hour.

Workers are demanding the equivalent of $16.75 per hour.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
